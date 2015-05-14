Nigel Farage
Video

Nigel Farage: 'The NEC unanimously back me'

UKIP leader Nigel Farage has become a "snarling, thin-skinned, aggressive" man, the party's election campaign chief has said.

Economics spokesman Patrick O'Flynn told The Times Mr Farage risked turning the party into a "personality cult".

Nigel Farage was questioned about his leadership by reporters as he arrived at UKIP offices in London.

  • 14 May 2015
