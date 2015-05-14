Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage: 'The NEC unanimously back me'
UKIP leader Nigel Farage has become a "snarling, thin-skinned, aggressive" man, the party's election campaign chief has said.
Economics spokesman Patrick O'Flynn told The Times Mr Farage risked turning the party into a "personality cult".
Nigel Farage was questioned about his leadership by reporters as he arrived at UKIP offices in London.
-
14 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window