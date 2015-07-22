Tony Blair: Labour must not assume 'electorate is stupid'
Tony Blair has warned Labour against shifting to the left, saying that when they did in the 1980s it suggested they thought "the electorate is stupid".
When Margaret Thatcher was elected, according to Mr Blair, the Labour party thought that meant people wanted a more leftist party and this lead to their successive election failures.
A new poll has Jeremy Corbyn leading the Labour leadership contest, he is the most left-wing of the four candidates.
-
22 Jul 2015