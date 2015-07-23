Video

Lord Prescott has criticised Tony Blair's intervention in the Labour leadership contest, telling the former prime minister to "calm down".

Mr Blair urged against a lurch to the left and said people who said their heart was with Jeremy Corbyn should "get a transplant".

Ex-Deputy PM Lord Prescott said his comments were "unacceptable", saying Labour was all about heart and head.

Leadership candidate Liz Kendall has promised to fight her campaign "till the very end".

Carole Walker reports.