'English votes for English laws' backed by MPs

Plans for a parliamentary overhaul which will see just English-based MPs allowed to vote on new policies that the Speaker decides are only applicable in England, have been voted through in the House of Commons.

The government won the backing of MPs by 312 to 270 votes.

A series of amendments by Lib Dem and Labour MPs were also defeated, and the SNP's Pete Wishart said the plan would demote his party's MPs to "second-class status".

James Landale reports.