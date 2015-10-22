EU referendum: Scottish and SNP lessons for UKIP

Video

There could be lessons for UKIP, and those wanting to leave the EU, from last year's Scottish referendum, which saw a surge in SNP support.

Reporter Ellie Price heard from the University of Strathclyde's Prof John Curtice and Matthew Goodwin from the University of Kent.

They look at whether UKIP could follow in the SNP's footsteps after the 2014 vote, and how the upcoming EU referendum could decide the party's future.