McDonnell: We need a U-turn on tax credits
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said "we need a u-turn" from the government over proposed cuts to tax credits.
He promised the Labour Party "won't make any political capital" out of it should the government change their mind about tax credit reform and in fact "would support them".
He said it is important to make sure "people are properly protected" and there is a feeling from the public that the changes are "unacceptable".
25 Oct 2015
- From the section UK Politics