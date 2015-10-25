McDonnell: We will oppose 'any threats' to MPs

Video

John McDonnell has said the Labour Party will oppose "any threats to individual MPs" over reselection and boundary changes.

The shadow chancellor said they were "not in favour of reselection" and there is "no way we will allow MPs to be deselected in this way".

He said that the new leadership was "radicalising the Parliamentary Labour Party already", bringing it closer to the grassroots supporters who helped get Jeremy Corbyn elected as leader.