Blair giving evidence in front of the Chilcot Inquiry
Blair: 'Elements of truth' to Islamic State-Iraq war link

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has admitted there are "elements of truth" in suggestions the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq helped bring about the rise of Islamic State.

However, in a CNN interview, he defended the decision to go to war.

The comments come just days before final details are announced of when the findings of Sir John Chilcot's public inquiry into Britain's role in Iraq will be published.

Iain Watson reports.

