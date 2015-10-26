Plaid Cymru leader on 2016 Welsh Assembly elections

Video

The Plaid Cymru leader looks ahead to the 2016 Welsh assembly elections as her party bids to win 20 seats in the Senedd.

Leanne Wood said there was "nothing inevitable" about Labour carrying on after 17 years of control in Wales.

She told Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics that failings in health and education services were down to the Labour government in Wales, as her party aims to emulate the success of the SNP in Scotland.

