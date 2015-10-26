Vellum use for Parliamentary records and bills

Video

An annual saving of £80,000 could be made in Parliament by using paper instead of vellum for formally recording Acts of Parliament, a committee of MPs has said.

But calligrapher Patricia Lovett said the Domesday Book and Magna Carta have only endured physically because they'd been made up - at least partly - of long-lasting vellum, which is itself made from calfskin.

She spoke to Jo Coburn, Tory MP Paul Scully, and Labour MP Anna Turley about the bid to keep using vellum.

