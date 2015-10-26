Speaker John Bercow speaks out on big political issues

Video

John Bercow has never been shy telling about MPs when he thinks they have stepped out of line in the Commons, but lately the Speaker and former Conservative MP has also had a few things to say about several controversial issues.

In a Daily Politics film, Giles Dilnot spoke to former deputy speaker Nigel Evans and Andrew Gimson from the ConservativeHome blog.

Watch the studio debate: Why is the Speaker in a bad mood?

