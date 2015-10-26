Rob Flello MP on Calais jungle hurting UK lorry firms

Video

The British government needs to take action and close down the Calais 'jungle' from where migrants are trying to get into the UK, says a Labour MP.

Rob Flello said lorry drivers have had enough of the threats and violence, and will refuse to transport goods across the English Channel.

At the start of National Lorry Week, he told Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics: "We can't carry on like this."

The chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on freight transport claimed UK ministers were hoping the bad weather would make the problem go away.

