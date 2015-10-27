Video
Tax credits: 'Why I voted against tax credit cuts' - peer
The Chancellor, George Osborne, is to draw up plans to soften the impact of changes to tax credits on low income families after the House of Lords inflicted a significant defeat on the government.
Peers voted against the plans even though ministers had warned of serious constitutional implications.
Baroness Meacher, an independent crossbench peer, was one of those who championed opposition to the cuts.
27 Oct 2015
