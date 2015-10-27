David Davis MP: 'Ridiculous threat' against Lords

Video

Downing Street has signalled a review of House of Lords conventions to address what it says are "constitutional issues" following the vote to delay cuts to tax credits.

One option for the government in the wake of the defeat could be to appoint some 100 new peers to ensure the upper chamber reflects the Conservative majority in the Commons.

But speaking on the Today programme, Conservative MP David Davis said that such a move was “bully politics” that would “disgust” the public.

The last honours list came under criticism for a lack of quality candidates, Mr Davis argued, making the suggestion of that 100 more appointments could be pushed through “ridiculous”.