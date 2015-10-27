Kezia Dugdale on autonomy for Scottish Labour

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has struck a deal with Kezia Dugdale allowing the party in Scotland more autonomy.

The Scottish Labour leader said she had a "huge mandate to turn around" its fortunes, but she was not arguing for a separate party.

She spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics ahead of the Scottish Labour conference this weekend, where the Trident issue is likely to be raised.

The leader said of the party’s record: "We were sent a thumping message in May. We have to get that message, we have to reform and renew our party."

