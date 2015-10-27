Tax credit cuts: Dowden on Lib Dems and peers

Video

A Conservative MP defended government plans for tax credits, saying it was a "crazy situation" where spending on them had risen from £6bn to £30bn, while in-work poverty was rising.

Oliver Dowden, who was once David Cameron's deputy chief of staff, said a lack of action would mean cuts to health and education spending, or higher taxes.

And he spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics about the "legitimacy" of Lib Dems using their 100 peers to "overturn something that has been introduced by a majority government, and which was promised and clearly signalled during the election campaign.”

