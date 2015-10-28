David Cameron: 'Corbyn is in deficit denial'
The Prime Minister has refused to say how the government will change its plans on tax credits, following the defeat of the proposals by the Lords on Monday.
During Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked David Cameron six times if he could promise that low-income households would not be worse off when the changes come into force next April.
Mr Cameron said any new proposals would be announced in the Chancellor's Autumn Statement.
Political correspondent Ben Wright reports.
