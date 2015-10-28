Video
PMQs: Cameron and Corbyn on tax credit cut 'guarantee'
Jeremy Corbyn asked the prime minister for a guarantee that no-one would be worse off after the tax credit cuts that come into effect in April next year.
David Cameron said the government was committed to a "high pay, low tax, lower welfare economy", and that the chancellor would set out the revised tax credit proposals in the Autumn Statement.
Daily Politics review of PMQs with James Landale, Jon Ashworth and Brandon Lewis
28 Oct 2015
