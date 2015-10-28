PMQs: Cameron and Corbyn on Karen's tax credit question

Video

Jeremy Corbyn said "give us an answer", after asking the prime minister six times about the effects of tax credit changes.

And the Labour leader used a question from 'Karen', who asked why David Cameron was "punishing" working families.

Mr Cameron said "deficit deniers had taken over the Labour Party" and explained how he thought Karen would be better off under his government's plans.

That included being able to earn £11,000 a year before paying any income tax, and mothers would get free 30 hours of free child care each week.

Daily Politics review of PMQs with James Landale, Jon Ashworth and Brandon Lewis