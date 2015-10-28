PMQs: Cameron and Burns on bullying in House of Commons

Video

Conservative MP Simon Burns said that bullying in the workplace was reprehensible, and asked whether the government would extend legislation to the House of Commons.

David Cameron replied: "I would've thought any hint of bullying was clearly over in this House," before adding that bullying in the workplace that must "be stamped out" wherever it occurred.

The question may have been a reference to Mr Burns' reported cool relations with the Speaker, as previously reported in the stories linked below.

Daily Politics review of PMQs with James Landale, Jon Ashworth and Brandon Lewis