PMQs: Farron and Cameron on UK and Lesbos refugees

Tim Farron, who has just returned from camps on the Greek island of Lesbos, said he was "frankly ashamed" the UK would not accept refugees who have already reached Europe.

Asking his first question as Liberal Democrat leader at PMQs, he urged David Cameron to back a Save the Children plea for Britain to take in 3,000 "vulnerable unaccompanied children".

The prime minister said it was better to take refugees from the camps in and around Syria than from inside Europe, and he spoke of advice warning of the dangers of "separating children from their broader families".

