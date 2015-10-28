PMQs: Cameron's answer to question on internet safety for children
PMQs: Cameron says internet porn filter will become law

David Cameron said the government would legislate to introduce family-friendly internet filters to protect children from online pornography.

He was responding to a question from Conservative MP Amanda Solloway, who raised the issue after the EU ruled that internet filters were illegal.

The prime minister said Britain had secured an opt-out and would put its agreement with internet companies into law.

