PMQs: Cameron says internet porn filter will become law
David Cameron said the government would legislate to introduce family-friendly internet filters to protect children from online pornography.
He was responding to a question from Conservative MP Amanda Solloway, who raised the issue after the EU ruled that internet filters were illegal.
The prime minister said Britain had secured an opt-out and would put its agreement with internet companies into law.
28 Oct 2015
