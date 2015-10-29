Frank Field MP hears opposing views on tax credit cuts

Video

Later today, MPs will vote on a motion by Labour MP Frank Field, to soften the impact of changes to tax credits.

The Birkenhead MP has been leading calls to make the cuts less severe.

In an exclusive film for the Victoria Derbyshire programme he speaks to people who say they cannot live without the benefit and others who say the credits are unfair and need to change.

