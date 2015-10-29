Iraq Inquiry: David Cameron 'immensely frustrated' at delays

Video

Prime Minister David Cameron has said he is "immensely frustrated" that the report into the Iraq War will not be published until summer 2016.

Speaking at a summit in Iceland, he told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg the government had no control over the timing of publication because it was an "independent inquiry".

But he pledged to publish the report as quickly as possible once he received it.

Inquiry chairman Sir John Chilcot, who began his work in 2009, has said it should be published in June or July 2016.