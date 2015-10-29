Jeremy Corbyn: Iraq Inquiry delays 'beyond ridiculous'

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the timescale for publication of the report into the Iraq War.

Mr Corbyn said the amount of time the report, expected to be published next summer, was taking was "getting beyond ridiculous".

The inquiry was launched in 2009 under the then Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

It is considering how UK forces came to participate in the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is expected to be published in June or July 2016.