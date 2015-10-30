Meeting the migrants on Germany-Austria border

Video

European Union leaders have been discussing how to respond to the huge numbers of migrants arriving at the EU's borders from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Commission president Jean Claude Juncker has warned the EU is running out of money to handle the crisis, and it is putting relations between neighbouring countries under strain.

Jo Coburn reports from the German-Austria border on how the huge numbers of migrants are affecting everyday life - and public services - for the people who live there.

More clips from the Daily and Sunday Politics