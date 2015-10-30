Portugal elections: Claims of Brezhnev Doctrine and coup

Video

In the European Parliament, UKIP's leader, Nigel Farage, described Portugal's president calling on the leader of the right-of-centre party to attempt to form a government as the "modern day implementation of the Brezhnev Doctrine".

After watching a clip of Mr Farage, reporter Ellie Price explained the constitutional position, before Andrew Neil spoke to UKIP's deputy leader Paul Nuttall about claims of a coup in Portugal.

