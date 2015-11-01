Philip Davies: Why I blocked free parking bill

Video

Conservative Philip Davies has explained why he spoke for 90 minutes to "talk out" a bid by a Labour MP to change the law to exempt carers from parking charges.

Mr Davies and other backbench Conservative MPs made lengthy speeches in an attempt to kill Julie Cooper's bill by using up the Commons time allotted to it, a tactic known as filibustering.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Neil, he said he objected to the bill because he was concerned it would cause higher parking charges for disabled people and a reduction in revenue for hospitals.