Theresa May: 'Law enforcers must move into digital age'
Security agencies will not be given powers to look at a suspect's website browsing history under new laws, Home Secretary Theresa May has said.
Mrs May told BBC's The Andrew Marr Show that more intrusive powers were available to agencies if a warrant was authorised.
She said there would be "very strong oversight and authorisation arrangements" for such warrants in the Investigatory Powers Bill, which will go before MPs on Wednesday.
01 Nov 2015
