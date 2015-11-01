Theresa May: 'Law enforcers must move into digital age'

Theresa May on monitoring communications
Security agencies will not be given powers to look at a suspect's website browsing history under new laws, Home Secretary Theresa May has said.

Mrs May told BBC's The Andrew Marr Show that more intrusive powers were available to agencies if a warrant was authorised.

She said there would be "very strong oversight and authorisation arrangements" for such warrants in the Investigatory Powers Bill, which will go before MPs on Wednesday.

