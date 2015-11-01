Theresa May: 'More for us to do on immigration'

Video

Theresa May has said that it is important for the government to control immigration, and "if immigration is too high and too fast, social cohesion is impossible."

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, the home secretary said the government had been elected on a manifesto pledging to tackle the issue, especially with regard to immigration from within the European Union, but admitted there was more to be done.

Mrs May said that negotiations were taking place and we "need to wait and see" what comes out of those.