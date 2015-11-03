MP Antoinette Sandbach's tears over baby son's death

Video

A Conservative MP broke down in tears in the House of Commons as she told MPs about losing her five-day-old son to sudden infant death syndrome.

Antoinette Sandbach was speaking during a debate on bereavement care in maternity units on Monday evening.

The Eddisbury MP said counselling organised by charity Chrysalis Trust at The Alder Centre had been a "lifeline".

The Commons debate was called by Conservative MP Will Quince, who shared the experience he and his wife went through when their son was stillborn.