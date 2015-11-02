Daily Politics mood box: security or privacy choice

Video

The Investigatory Powers Bill is due before Parliament on Wednesday in a bid to update the law to allow police and security services to access communications data.

It replaces the Communications Data Bill, dubbed the ‘snoopers charter' by critics, that failed through opposition from the Liberal Democrats in the coalition era.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price lacks the tools of James Bond, but took the mood box – an unscientific test with a plastic bin and balls - to see what voters decide when asked if privacy or security was the most important factor.

