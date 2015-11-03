EU renegotiation: Osborne says UK 'can get best of both worlds'

Video

George Osborne has insisted Britain can get the "best of both worlds" out of its EU renegotiation.

In an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, the chancellor said the UK could get the benefits of the single market but not the "burdens" of bailing out the eurozone.

Mr Osborne is in Berlin to set out the UK's economic demands ahead of a planned in/out referendum.

Laura Kuenssberg reports