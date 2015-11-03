Video
Stamp duty changes, housing market and house prices
In his 2014 Autumn Statement George Osborne made a series of reforms to the way property taxes work, including a substantial hike on the stamp duty paid on homes worth more £1.5m.
Some saw it as an attempt to frustrate Labour and the Lib Dems over their plans for a mansion tax, and it is apparently having an effect on the sales of the UK's most expensive homes.
Ellie Price reports in a Daily Politics film.
-
03 Nov 2015
- From the section UK Politics