Fireworks night, Gunpowder Plot and Guy Fawkes

Video

The activities of Guy Fawkes and fellow conspirators in the Gunpowder Plot had to be celebrated under an order from King James.

But “now we celebrate it because it's a good laugh" says actor Neal Foster, the manager of the Birmingham Stage Company, and the director of Horrible Histories on tour.

Dressed as Guy Fawkes, he was speaking to Jo Coburn and Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg about the historical context to celebrating 5th November.

More clips from the Daily and Sunday Politics