Deputy Speaker stalls for time as Burnham's late for debate

Video

Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham arrived late to open a Commons debate on policing, prompting the deputy Speaker to stall for time.

On noting his absence, Eleanor Laing tried to fill the gap by introducing the Labour-led session very, very. Slowly.

She seemed relieved as Conservative MP Peter Bone came to her aid, raising a point of order to buy more time.

Much to the deputy Speaker's delight, Mr Burnham arrived in the chamber soon after - a little breathless as he began his opening remarks.