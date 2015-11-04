PM: You will find out in three weeks’ time
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Cameron and Corbyn on tax credits and welfare

Jeremy Corbyn starts questioning David Cameron at PMQs repeating the issue of tax credits he raised six times last week, as he seeks confirmation that no-one would be worse off as a result of the changes due in next April.

The prime minister said there would be an increase in the personal income tax and a national living wage at £7.20, and that proposals on tax credits would be set out in the Autumn Statement, and so there would be an answer in three weeks' time.

BBC Politics live: Coverage of PMQs in text and video

Go to next video: SNP leader quizzes PM on military covenant