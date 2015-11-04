Video
PMQs: Cameron and Corbyn on tax credits and welfare
Jeremy Corbyn starts questioning David Cameron at PMQs repeating the issue of tax credits he raised six times last week, as he seeks confirmation that no-one would be worse off as a result of the changes due in next April.
The prime minister said there would be an increase in the personal income tax and a national living wage at £7.20, and that proposals on tax credits would be set out in the Autumn Statement, and so there would be an answer in three weeks' time.
04 Nov 2015
- From the section UK Politics