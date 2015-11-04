PMQs: Cameron and Nicolson on Channel 4 privatisation

Video

The SNP's John Nicolson asked David Cameron to confirm a previous government pledge over no plans to privatise Channel 4, warning it would "imperil this much-loved and important public institution".

The prime minister said he was a "huge fan" of the channel and that it was a "great Conservative innovation".

He told the former TV presenter he wanted to make sure the broadcaster had a "strong and secure future" and that it was right to look at "all options” including possible private investment.