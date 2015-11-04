PMQs: Cameron and Robertson on military covenant

Video

SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson asked whether the prime minister agreed that more must be done to deliver on the “spirit and the letter” of the military covenant.

David Cameron replied it was "one of the most important things that we have" and his was the first government to put the covenant in to law.

Mr Robertson then said “many, many service widows” were still deprived of their partners’ pensions and called on the government to “rectify this wrong”.

Mr Cameron said the government had acted to ensure those that remarried could still access their pensions and he would be happy to look at any further steps.