Mandelson on Labour leadership: Sad day for this country

Stephen Sackur speaks to Lord Mandelson, one of the architects of Tony Blair's New Labour project. What does Jeremy Corbyn mean for Labour and for Britain?

Peter Mandelson says: "It is a bad and sad day for this country when there is no credible, effective opposition."

He added: "We are not offering that at the moment."

