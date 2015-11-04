Theresa May unveils plans to store UK web browsing data

Video

The internet activity of everyone in Britain will have to be stored for a year by service providers, under new surveillance law plans.

Police and intelligence officers will be able to see the names of sites people have visited without a warrant, Home Secretary Theresa May said.

But there would be new safeguards over MI5, MI6 and the police spying on the full content of people's web use.

Mrs May told MPs the proposed powers were needed to fight crime and terror.

Gordon Corera reports.