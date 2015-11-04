Video
Theresa May unveils plan to store web browsing
Home Secretary Theresa May has set out plans to give the police and security services more power to check people's internet use.
Internet companies would have to hold basic details of people's online history for 12 months.
Critics are concerned about people's privacy, and have nicknamed the bill the "snooper's charter".
However speaking in the House of Commons, the home secretary said the digital society presented ''challenges'' which had to be tackled.
