A handout picture provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry press service on 02 November 2015 shows Egyptian servicemen approaching a piece of wreckage of Russian MetroJet Airbus A321 at the site of the crash in Sinai
UK flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh suspended, says Hammond

The UK has suspended all flights to and from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, saying there was a significant possibility the Russian plane which crashed on Saturday, was brought down by a bomb.

British experts have been assessing security at the airport, and ministers have been meeting in Downing Street to review the situation.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said the UK was taking action in order to protect its citizens.

