David Cameron
David Cameron: 'Huge sympathy' for Sharm holidaymakers

It could be "some time" before all British tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh are home, the UK prime minister has said, after the suspension of flights.

David Cameron said it was "increasingly likely" a "terrorist bomb" caused a Russian passenger jet to crash on Saturday killing all 224 people on board.

The prime minister said he had "huge sympathy" for British holidaymakers stuck in Egypt as a result of flight cancellations.

