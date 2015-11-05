David Cameron: 'Huge sympathy' for Sharm holidaymakers
It could be "some time" before all British tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh are home, the UK prime minister has said, after the suspension of flights.
David Cameron said it was "increasingly likely" a "terrorist bomb" caused a Russian passenger jet to crash on Saturday killing all 224 people on board.
The prime minister said he had "huge sympathy" for British holidaymakers stuck in Egypt as a result of flight cancellations.
