Diane Abbott on draft Investigatory Powers Bill

Video

MPs have debated plans to give security services greater powers to intercept the communications of internet users in the UK.

Home Secretary Theresa May said the draft Investigatory Powers Bill would allow officers to see a list of websites visited without needing a warrant, but safeguards were in place to ensure the content of a person's browsing history was not immediately accessible.

On the Daily Politics, Labour's Diane Abbott said it was a "much better bill" due to the involvement of judges and her party would put the bill under scrutiny.

The shadow international development secretary said: "l have to admit to the fact that I have a slight element of bias, because I was the subject of undercover policing in another life."

More clips from the Daily and Sunday Politics