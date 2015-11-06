London workforce 'should leave' city to solve housing crisis

Video

Broadcaster Victoria Coren suggested London's workforce should leave the capital in response to the housing crisis, arguing that it would scupper the lives of the "super-wealthy".

Appearing on BBC One's Question Time, she said "a proper revolution" was needed and called on the government to incentivise people to live and work elsewhere in order to "regenerate" other parts of the UK.

"They'll leave, and all of these super-wealthy people with their iceberg houses will be left with no nurses, no policemen, no firemen, no-one to clean their houses and no-one to deliver the mail to their houses," she said.