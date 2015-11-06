Ex-UKIP candidate Winston McKenzie: London is a dump

Video

A former election agent who courted controversy for claims that a south London borough was a dump, now reckons that description applies to the whole capital.

Winston McKenzie, who has since left UKIP, was reminded of his comments in an election campaign about Croydon being a dump, and he told Andrew Neil: "I am sorry I did not include the rest of London, it's a complete dump."

He claims the city needed an enema and was not like the London he arrived in when he was five-years-old, as he called for water cannon to clean the streets.

More clips from the Daily and Sunday Politics