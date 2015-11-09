George Osborne confirms agreement on spending cuts
Four government departments have provisionally agreed to cut their spending by an average of 30% over the next four years, Chancellor George Osborne has announced.
The transport, local government and environment departments, as well as the Treasury, have all agreed deals ahead of the spending review on 25 November.
Negotiations are continuing with some departments, while a number of others have had their budgets protected.
Robert Peston reports.
