Galloway on style of politicians: Reagan and Corbyn

Video

Ronald Reagan "was immaculately turned out" and Jeremy Corbyn was "brushing himself up quite well now", says the former MP George Galloway.

The London mayoral candidate told Jo Coburn, Mark Field and Peter Kyle that he always wore vintage clothes - apart from his socks and underwear - as he prepares to open his own shop.

They looked at the style and appearance of those on the past and present political stage, after watching this montage, as well as the chances of the Respect politician rejoining the Labour Party.

