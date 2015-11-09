Alistair Carmichael's Sturgeon memo leak case in court

Video

A memo making claims about SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was leaked during the 2015 general election campaign because it was "politically beneficial", Alistair Carmichael has told a court.

The Lib Dem MP for Orkney and Shetland was giving evidence at a special election court after four constituents claimed his actions misled voters.

The memo, published in the Daily Telegraph, claimed that Ms Sturgeon told the French ambassador that she would prefer Tory leader David Cameron to remain as prime minister.

Both the ambassador and the first minister denied the accuracy of the civil service memo.

Lorna Gordon reports.